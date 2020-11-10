Growth Opportunities In The Global Vehicle Surveillance Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2025 by type (in-vehicle surveillance, out-vehicle surveillance, and under vehicle surveillance), in-vehicle surveillance by technology (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance system, blind spot detection systems, lane departure warning system, heads-up display, GPS, and others), in-vehicle surveillance by type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), under vehicle surveillance by vehicle type (fixed and portable), under vehicle surveillan Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983615/?utm_source=PRN The future of the global vehicle surveillance market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle industries. The global vehicle surveillance market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2025 and it is expected to reach an estimated $75.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers of growth for this market are growing demand for premium cars with advanced safety and security features and stringent government regulations concerning passenger safety. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vehicle surveillance industry, include advanced video surveillance as a service (VSAAS) solutions for out-vehicle surveillance and increasing use of high definition camera. In this market, in-vehicle surveillance is the largest product type, whereas passenger is largest vehicle type. Growth in various segments of the vehicle surveillance market are given below: In-Vehicle Surveillance Market by Segments The study includes vehicle surveillance market size and forecast for the global vehicle surveillance market by type, technology, end use, and region as follows: Vehicle surveillance market by type [Value ($M) analysis from 2014 to 2025]: • In-Vehicle Surveillanc • Out-Vehicle Surveillance • Under-Vehicle Surveillance Vehicle surveillance market by vehicle type [Value ($M) analysis from 2014 to 2025]: • Passenger Car • Small Car • Medium Car • Large Car • Commercial Vehicles Vehicle surveillance market by technology [Value ($M) analysis for 2014 and 2025]: • Adaptive cruise control • Parking assistance system • Blind spot detection systems • Lane departure warning system • Heads-up display • GPS • Others Vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) by type [Value ($M) analysis from 2014 to 2025]: • Fixed type • Portable type Vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) by end use industry [Value ($M) analysis from 2014 to 2025]: • Military & Defense • Government Buildings, Embassy compounds • Energy plant entrances • Commercial • Others Vehicle surveillance market by Region [Value ($M) analysis for 2014 - 2025]: • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • The Rest of the World Vehicle surveillance companies profiled in this market report includes Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Magna International Inc. and Comm-Port Technologies are among the major suppliers of the vehicle surveillance. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst predicts that under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the areas of military & defense and government buildings to ensure the public safety. Within the in-vehicle surveillance market by vehicle type, passenger car is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing demand for premium cars. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for vehicle tracking and information system. North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the stringent government regulations for improved safety and security. Some of the features of this report: • Market size estimates: Growth opportunities in the global vehicle surveillance market in terms of value ($M) shipment • Trend and forecast analysis: Global vehicle surveillance market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region and segment • Segmentation analysis: Global vehicle surveillance market size from 2014 to 2025 by type, vehicle type, technology type, end use. • Regional analysis: Global vehicle surveillance market breakdown by key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World • Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different metal type, end use type, vehicle type, fuel type, and regions of vehicle surveillance market. • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, competitive landscape, and expansion strategies of global vehicle surveillance suppliers. • Emerging applications: Emerging applications of vehicle surveillance in the global vehicle surveillance market. • Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model. This report answers following 11 key questions: Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global vehicle surveillance market by type (in-vehicle surveillance, out-vehicle surveillance, and under vehicle surveillance), In-vehicle surveillance by technology (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance system, blind spot detection systems, lane departure warning system, heads-up display, GPS, and others), In-vehicle surveillance by type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), Under vehicle surveillance by vehicle type (fixed and portable), Under vehicle surveillance by end use (military & defense, government buildings, embassy compounds, energy plant entrances, commercial, and others), and by region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vehicle surveillance market? Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market? Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them? Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vehicle surveillance market? Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which vehicle surveillance companies are leading these developments? Q.9 Who are the major players vehicle surveillance suppliers ?at strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes of vehicle surveillance companies in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via materials or product substitution? Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years? Report Scope Key Features Description Base Year for Estimation 2019 Trend Period (Actual Estimates) 2014-2019 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Pages 176 Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling Market Segments By type (in-vehicle surveillance, out-vehicle surveillance, and under vehicle surveillance), In-vehicle surveillance by technology (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance system, blind spot detection systems, lane departure warning system, heads-up display, GPS, and others), In-vehicle surveillance by type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), Under vehicle surveillance by vehicle type (fixed and portable), Under vehicle surveillance by end use (military & defense, government buildings, embassy compounds, energy plant entrances, commercial, and others) Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional CostRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983615/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-the-global-vehicle-surveillance-market-301169787.html

SOURCE Reportlinker