Growth Opportunities In Smart Syringes Market 2021: Pre-Planned Immunization Programs Driving Growing Need For Smart Syringe Manufacturing

The global smart syringes market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of target diseases, the rise in number of vaccinations, and the growth of the geriatric population. Also, the increase in need to prevent hospital or clinic acquired infections will positively influence the market growth. Smart syringes are widely used in the field of vaccination, blood specimen collection, and drug delivery. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), smart syringes are designed to protect the person administering the injection & to prevent the syringe from being used more than once. Government & NGO are taking initiatives to promote the awareness regarding safety & precaution of syringes in different developing countries across the globe. For instance, the WHO had launched a policy on injection safety & to block the use of unsafe injections. New WHO safety guidelines & policy offers detailed recommendations highlighting the value of safety features for syringes, including devices which protect health workers against accidental needle injury & consequent exposure to infection.The high cost of smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes as well as lack of awareness in developing nations, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to hinder the global smart syringes market growth.The volume of smart syringes to be used in upcoming years is anticipated to witness a sharp increase, due to the COVID-19 immunization programs which are pre-planned across the globe. COVID-19 infection has already proven its ability to create medical equipment shortages like supply of face masks, gowns, and PPE (personal protective equipment) within the early days of the crisis. Thus, to overcome such supply chain issues, governments & private organizations have already started manufacturing of syringes, as they are one of the essential components of vaccine delivery. This demand for global vaccination against Covid-19 is wholly prepared to fuel smart syringe manufacturing throughout the pandemic period.The Global Smart Syringes Market is segmented into product type such as Auto-disable syringes, Active safety syringes, and Passive safety syringes, by application such as Vaccination, Blood Specimen Collection, and Drug delivery. Further, market is segmented into Hospitals & HMOs, Family practices (Physicians), Diabetic patients, Psychiatrics and, Others.

North America is expected to hold highest market share in the global smart syringe market followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe is the second largest market and it is projected to be the most significant revenue contributor over the forecast period. Due to the several developments in the healthcare industry in the countries like Germany, France, and Spain. APAC is expected to be an emerging market for the smart syringes market, and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in throughout the forecasted period, due to the increase demand for minimal invasive medical procedure & growing healthcare expenditure in the region. Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Baxter, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AdvaCare Pharma, Cardinal Health, Parker Hannifin Corp, Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd, Retractable Technologies, Inc., etc.

