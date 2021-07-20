Growth In Motor Vehicle Production, Machinery Shipments To Boost US Gasket & Seal Demand
CLEVELAND, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for gaskets and seals is forecast to expand 3.1% annually in nominal terms through 2025, according to Gaskets & Seals: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect projected 3.5% annual growth in manufacturers' shipments. In particular, strong growth in motor vehicle production and shipments of construction and related machinery will power gains. However, these gains are relative to a low 2020 base; 2025 levels are anticipated to remain below the pre-trade war, pre-pandemic levels seen in 2018. Motor vehicle production, which must recover from both the pandemic-induced recession as well as a cyclical downturn that began in 2017, will weigh most heavily on the market for gaskets and seals. Furthermore, continued improvements in gasket and seal design will limit long-term sales potential as the better performance and longer lifespan of sealing products installed in original equipment restricts aftermarket opportunities.
These and other key insights are featured in Gaskets & Seals: United States . This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US gasket and seal demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:
- gaskets
- seals and packings
Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:
- transport equipment
- motor vehicles (consisting of motor vehicle original equipment manufacturers -OEM; and motor vehicle aftermarket)
- aerospace equipment
- marine and rail equipment
- machinery
- construction and related equipment
- general purpose machinery
- engines, turbines, and power transmission equipment
- heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and service equipment
- other machinery
- electrical and electronic products
- measuring and control instruments
- electrical equipment
- computers and electronic equipment
- appliances
- other markets such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles, and plumbing
To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.
More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Gaskets-Seals-United-States-FF50012/?progid=91541
