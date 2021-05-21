Growth Engineering Partners With Inclusion Crowd To Drive Diversity

LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Engineering is excited to announce a newly formed partnership with Inclusion Crowd. This partnership will utilise Inclusion Crowd's knowledge and experience in the Diversity & Inclusion space to create a training and accreditation programme powered by Growth Engineering's learning technology suite. The ultimate goal is to help organisations create more inclusive and diverse cultures and to enable high-performing teams.

Growth Engineering's solutions will empower Inclusion Crowd to change the narrative around Inclusion, Diversity & Equality. This process will be supported by The Academy LMS and The Knowledge Arcade.

The Academy LMS: The world's most engaging learning management system

The world's most engaging learning management system The Knowledge Arcade: A groundbreaking microlearning app solution

These solutions blend gamification and social learning to create engaging and impactful learning experiences. With these tools, Inclusion Crowd can equip individuals and organisations with all the knowledge they need to create real and meaningful change.

These platforms will also be used to support Inclusion Crowd's ' Licence to Recruit' and ' Licence to Hire' programmes.

The Licence to Recruit provides a guarantee that your recruitment services meet the defined standards for Inclusion and Diversity within the recruitment cycle. Licence to Recruit is an official 'Certification Mark' granted by the Intellectual Property Office.

provides a guarantee that your recruitment services meet the defined standards for Inclusion and Diversity within the recruitment cycle. Licence to Recruit is an official 'Certification Mark' granted by the Intellectual Property Office. The Licence to Hire ensures that anyone making hiring decisions on behalf of an organisation is equipped and confident in making decisions that meet the defined standards for Inclusion and Diversity in the workplace.

"Inclusion and diversity is much more than a trendy box-ticking exercise. At its core, it is about ensuring organisations are truly reflective of the societies in which they operate. Organisations who understand the importance of DE&I ethically will also benefit from a massive P&L upside, through better attraction and retention, innovation and staff engagement, high-performing teams and both client and customer satisfaction.

"The next 10 years will see the biggest cultural shift we have ever seen, with the top two priorities being the environment and inclusion. It is time for organisations to dramatically improve their DE&I performance or risk being left behind. As such, we're excited to partner with Growth Engineering and utilise their powerful learning technology to deliver our vision of DE&I excellence," said Ed Jervis, Chief Disrupter at Inclusion Crowd.

Growth Engineering's founder and Managing Director, Juliette Denny, had this to say about the partnership:

"Diversity and inclusion are very close to our hearts here at Growth Engineering, so we are thrilled and proud to partner with the wonderful Inclusion Crowd. Together, we can help organisations create more inclusive and diverse cultures.

"Here at Growth Engineering, we have three clearly defined values: Be Kind, Be Bold and Be Responsible. We believe this partnership ticks all three boxes and then some. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Inclusion Crowd."

Find out more at our website or get in touch to take a free demo of our products. Please direct all press enquiries to hello@growthengineering.co.uk

Related Files

LMS_Instagram.png

TKA_Instagram.png

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-engineering-partners-with-inclusion-crowd-to-drive-diversity-301296894.html

SOURCE Growth Engineering Ltd.