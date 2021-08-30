Growth And Innovation Division At Magellan Health Announces New Appointments For Alisa Bahl, Ph.D. And Sean Gregory, Ph.D.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Magellan Health, Inc. Report today announced it has appointed Alisa Bahl, Ph.D., as chief of strategy and innovation for Magellan Health, and Sean Gregory, Ph.D. as senior vice president of analytics and insight for Magellan Health.

"We welcome Alisa and Sean, two accomplished healthcare leaders, to Magellan Health's Growth and Innovation team, and look forward to leveraging their extensive clinical, managed care and research expertise to address complex healthcare needs," said Tim Lacy, chief growth officer, Magellan Health. "Alisa and Sean share our commitment to pursue the intersection of behavioral health and physical health and accelerate Magellan's vision to re-imagine the health and wellbeing experiences of Americans through the development of relevant and progressive high-touch and high-tech clinical solutions that address the needs of life, mind and body."

As chief of strategy and innovation ,Dr. Bahl will advance strategies and align priorities across the Behavioral and Specialty Health and Federal business segments. She will also collaborate with key internal and external partners to further the development of products and services that address those most significantly impacted by chronic health and complex wellbeing challenges. Dr. Bahl earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Miami. Most recently, Dr. Bahl served as Magellan's senior vice president of clinical alliances and as chief strategy officer for Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health.

In his newly appointed role, Dr. Gregory will partner closely with key stakeholders to leverage new insights critical to product development. Dr. Gregory has extensive experience in healthcare with a primary research emphasis focused on behavioral health, as well as the integration of physical and behavioral health leveraging comparative effectiveness, cost-effectiveness techniques, and large integrated data. In addition, Dr. Gregory conducts policy analyses and program evaluations of various local, state, and federal health programs. Dr. Gregory earned his Ph.D. and master's degree in Health Services Research, Policy, and Administration from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and his MBA and bachelor's degree from The Florida State University.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005074/en/