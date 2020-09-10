Growing Smart(ly) In A Way That Matters

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated and partner owned multi-generational family office serving HNW and UHNW individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions, announced today that they will be acquiring Price Wealth, LLC. Founded in 2004, Price Wealth, LLC, is an independent wealth advisor serving UHNW individuals and families in Austin, TX.

"We are thrilled to welcome the employees, partners, and clients of Price Wealth to Pathstone," said Matt Fleissig, President of Pathstone. "Price Wealth's service model, culture, and clients aligned perfectly with Pathstone's mission and core values."

"My partner, Susan Wittliff, and I believe this combination is in the best interests of both our clients and our employees. For clients, Pathstone offers cutting-edge technology, additional options for our investment program, and even more robust family office services for our clients," said Eric Price, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Price Wealth. "We believe this combination will help us honor our pledge to oversee our clients' financial affairs for many generations to come. For our employees, Pathstone provides additional opportunities for growth and greatly enhances our ability to attract and retain talent."

"We are incredibly excited for Eric and his team to be joining the Pathstone family," said Kelly Maregni, Executive Managing Director and Chief Advisory Officer of Pathstone. "Service is core to our business. Their commitment to building and strengthening their client relationships is one we embrace at Pathstone, and it felt like a natural fit to join forces."

"We have always admired Pathstone's vision and industry leading innovation, and we are proud to support the addition of the Price Wealth partners and clients to the firm," said Brad Armstrong, Partner of Lovell Minnick Partners and Board Member of Pathstone. "Pathstone has always demonstrated great intention and focus in selecting its partners, and the combination with Price is another great example of how responsible growth can help support the multi-generational promise Pathstone holds dear."

With the addition of Price Wealth, LLC, Pathstone will have 10 offices serving clients representing approximately $22 Billion in total advisory assets.

Price Wealth, LLC was advised by the banking team of Colchester Partners throughout the course of this undertaking with Queen Saenz + Schutz serving as legal counsel. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Pathstone.

About Pathstone:Pathstone is an independently operated and partner owned multigenerational family office that offers strategic wealth management and customized investment services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit: www.pathstone.com.

About Price Wealth LLC:Price Wealth is an independent wealth manager based in Austin, Texas. We provide unbiased and objective financial advice to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals, families and private foundations. Alignment of interests is core to all of our relationships, and we make every decision a client-first decision. For more information, please visit: www.pricewealth.com.

About Lovell Minnick:Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in the global financial services industry, including related technology and business services companies. Since our inception in 1999, we have become a leader in our chosen space, raising $3.5 billion of committed capital from leading institutional investors, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. For more information, please visit: www.lmpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-smartly-in-a-way-that-matters-301127894.html

SOURCE Pathstone