Growing Application In Eye Disease Treatment And Dietary Supplements To Lay A Red Carpet Of Growth Across The Zeaxanthin Market During The Tenure Of 2020-2030: TMR

- The rising prevalence of eye disorders and diseases will serve as a prominent growth generator for the zeaxanthin market during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing inclination of a large chunk of the populace on maintaining their fitness levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a vital growth opportunity for the global zeaxanthin market across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The rising popularity of dietary supplements among numerous individuals will also prove to be a major growth contributor. Eye diseases and disorders have increased extensively over the years among the global populace. The growing use of zeaxanthin in treating eye diseases will add extra stars of growth.

Zeaxanthin is a pigment group found in plants responsible for the color of vegetables and fruits. These pigments are found in the center of the macula. It is generally found in high-levels across orange, yellow-colored fruits, dark green vegetables, and egg yolk. These pigments play a crucial role in eye protection. Thus, this factor will bode well for the growth of the zeaxanthin market through the assessment period of 2020-2030.

The TMR team has conducted detailed research on the zeaxanthin market. All the growth aspects have been included in the report. The researchers in the team have also included the potential threats and dangers associated with the zeaxanthin market. These factors help in making the stakeholders aware. According to the TMR team, the zeaxanthin market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global zeaxanthin market was valued at ~US$ 95 mn in 2020 and is pegged to reach a value of ~US$ 210 mn by 2030.

The growing influence of zeaxanthin not only in eye disorder treatment but in a wide range of end-users such as the food processing industry, cosmetics and personal care, dietary supplements, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others will bring tremendous growth opportunities. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population will also bring good growth prospects for the zeaxanthin market.

Zeaxanthin Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The TMR analysts predict a good run for the zeaxanthin market during the tenure of 2020-2030. The analysts highlight the growing focus of manufacturers in products that address issues such as glare recovery, eye fatigue, and enable blue light protection. They are teaming with various eye-product manufacturers for boosting their revenues.

Key Findings of the Report

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Zeaxanthin Market

The growing popularity of zeaxanthin during the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a good growth generator. Patients suffering from macular degeneration are recommended to consume zeaxanthin and lutein supplements to boost their immunity against COVID-19 as these patients are more prone to contract the virus.

Increasing Demand for Nutricosmetics to Add Extra Stars of Growth

The escalating popularity of nutricosmetics among many individuals will bring good growth opportunities. Zeaxanthin is an important component in nutricosmetics formulations for supporting the structuring and functioning of the skin. These factors will sow the seeds of growth across the zeaxanthin market.

