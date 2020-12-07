Growers Launches Beta Testing For Advanced Ag Specific CRM

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growers, a leading developer of agronomic technology solutions, announces the release of Growers Rally™ to their existing customers for Beta testing. Growers Rally™ fuses the most important CRM and farm planning features into a single product for sales and management teams - creating a new market segment in the ag tech domain - Grower Relationship Management (GRM). The platform enables both in-person and digital conversations with robust meeting planning features in one platform, providing a higher level of efficiency.

"We designed Rally around the specific needs of agriculture retailers and their farmer customers. The need for close collaboration between farmers and ag retailers has never been more important. Based on our market experience, we found that most existing solutions only partially address those needs or are too cumbersome," said Steven Valencsin, CEO, Growers.

During the Beta Testing phase, participants have live access to the Rally platform and are asked to set up new growers and create sales plans for their customers. While using the tool, testers have the opportunity to give real-time feedback on product features as they are released. The Beta phase includes a comprehensive core feature set that will then be expanded as users interact and provide feedback on the product.

"The Beta testing phase is crucial, as it allows us to see how the software is being used in a wide range of real-world scenarios and helps us fine-tune the application," added Andi D'Agostino, VP of Product, Growers.

Rally will replace the company's current Agronomy Tool and Sales Tool, bringing additional functionality and features, along with a more user-friendly interface. The new agricultural software tool is scheduled for general release during the summer of 2021.

About Growers Growers is a leading agronomic technology company that enables agronomists, ag retailers, and farmers to use data to drive better decision making as it pertains to planning, planting, fertilizing, and treating growing fields. Growers helps align agronomists, ag retailers, and other trusted advisors around the success of the farmer to build a sustainable, profitable future. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Growers employs a team of data scientists, engineers, developers, and agronomists, serving a rapidly growing customer base across the U.S. Growers was acquired by ICL in February of 2020, as part of the company's strategy to expand and strengthen its agro-digital services.

To learn more, visit www.growers.ag

About ICL ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information on ICL, please visit www.icl-group.com.

