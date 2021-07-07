Growcentia Releases New MAMMOTH® Silica Product

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Growcentia, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, announced the release of its newest addition to the MAMMOTH® product family for hydroponic cultivation and garden use. This product, MAMMOTH ® SI, is a highly concentrated elemental-silicon additive designed to increase plant stem strength.

MAMMOTH ® SI's unique formulation encourages use from the early plant growth phase through bloom. Its high concentration and the resulting low application rate bring high value to small- and large-scale growers alike. MAMMOTH ® SI is also formulated for increased bioavailability of silicic acid to maximize plant uptake. The silicon in MAMMOTH ® SI is very effective in promoting plant strength and stature. For more information, visit MammothMicrobes.com/products/silica/.

Chief Revenue Officer and Growcentia Co-founder Colin Bell, Ph.D., said, "Our job is to develop and deliver highly effective, naturally-derived solutions that bring value to growers of all types and sizes. Our precision-focused products stand out not only because they are scientifically-driven, but are also straightforward to use, compatible for home and commercial gardening, and extremely successful in supporting plant growth and success."

MAMMOTH ® is a family of products crafted by Growcentia, Inc., a company of scientists and professionals focused on delivering premium products that take crop yield and quality to the next level. Growcentia, Inc. creates and manufactures plant growth additives and biostimulants and is known for changing the way the world grows. For more information, visit Growcentia.com.

Growcentia, Inc. Stacy Cirasunda970-818-3321 stacy.cirasunda@growcentia.com

SOURCE Growcentia