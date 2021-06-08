Grow Golden Launches, Welcoming Pop-Up Retail And Workers To Golden Triangle

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) announced today the launch of Grow Golden, a new program geared to accelerate pandemic recovery efforts. Grow Golden will connect entrepreneurs, including makers, restaurateurs, and creatives in the DC area to building owners, filling high profile ground floor space with pop-up retail.

Established small businesses in the DC area are invited to apply to join Grow Golden to activate vacant spaces with pop-up retail in the Golden Triangle. Participants will receive multiple months of free rent as well as wrap-around technical assistance to help advance businesses to their next level. Fifteen spaces are currently available in the Grow Golden space inventory, which is being updated regularly.

"Under Mayor Bowser's leadership, the District is recovering from the impact of the COVID pandemic and small businesses are no exception," said Leona Agouridis, Executive Director of the Golden Triangle BID. "As everyone returns to the office, we are thrilled to bring in new pop-ups featuring unique and vibrant small businesses to enrich our neighborhood."

A community partnership among the Golden Triangle BID, the Department of Small and Local Business Development, M&T Bank, and the DC Chamber of Commerce, is ensuring that businesses have access to a comprehensive portfolio of resources that meet individual business needs and strengthen professional skill sets.

"We know that small businesses create energy and vitality and help build community," said Kristi C. Whitfield, Director of the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD). "I am excited to partner with the Golden Triangle BID to create opportunity as we build back better in our essential business districts. Grow Golden will benefit both property owners and also the small businesses looking to grow and expand during this exciting time."

Grow Golden is accepting applications through June 28, 2021, from established small businesses interested in joining the program. To learn more, visit growgoldendc.com.

About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement DistrictFormed in 1998, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) enhances Washington, DC's central business district, the 44-square-block neighborhood stretching from The White House to Dupont Circle. For more information, visit: goldentriangledc.com and connect on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grow-golden-launches-welcoming-pop-up-retail-and-workers-to-golden-triangle-301308092.html

SOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District