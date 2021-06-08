Grow Glide Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Cultivation Experience

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Glide announced an immersive, augmented reality experience designed to give cultivators across the globe the opportunity to view its multi-tier, vertical cannabis farming systems virtually in almost any location. This first of its kind AR portal allows cultivators to build a single, double or triple tiered grow system, place lights and plants on racks, view the design on the user's desktop or mobile site and launch a fully 3D/AR experience.

Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz added, "From our headquarters in California, to exciting markets like Colombia, England and Israel this software will connect the world of cultivators to our best-in-class cannabis racking solutions. Put our premium racks in your backyard, your new buildout or next to the Eiffel Tower."

To enhance the user experience, Grow Glide has partnered with seven of the world's leading cannabis lighting companies to integrate their systems into the AR portal. ALDgreen, BIOS, FOHSE, LUXX Lighting, RapidGrow, Scynce LED, and ThinkGrow's lighting systems are available to place on Grow Glide racks in Augmented Reality, providing an unprecedented "real world" experience for cultivators.

Grow Glide President Darin Siples added, "Embracing this cutting edge technology solves a huge problem in our industry - how we let people reach out and 'touch' our products. As a cultivator myself, being able to visualize a new grow without having to actually install a system is a game changer." He continued, "This is just stage one of our ambitious augmented reality plans. We believe the investment we've made in this space will cement our goal to be nimble, innovative and the number one provider of vertical cultivation solutions."

To build your own cannabis multi-tier grow visit us at ar.growglide.com .

About Grow Glide

Grow Glide was founded in California to accomplish one mission: to find solutions that fit the needs of cultivators affordably and seamlessly. We didn't simply study a market, we lived it. And when we couldn't find a solution we needed, we went out and created it, utilizing a decade of growing knowledge and spending years in research and development. Grow Glide was built by growers, for growers.

