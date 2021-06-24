Grover Gaming Continues Expansion!

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, Inc. announced today that it is opening a new game development studio in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"...having a game studio in Wilmington will enable us to expand our development team at a faster pace."

"Even though we have added over 100 new employees in the past eighteen months, we are still making every effort to hire quality people every day," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "Fortunately, the pandemic did not slow down our hiring last year, and we firmly believe that having a game studio in Wilmington will enable us to expand our development team at a faster pace."

Grover Gaming's new game studio in Wilmington will consist of six different game development teams. Each team will include 3D Artists, Game Developers/Programmers, Quality Assurance Professionals, and Quality Testers. Additionally, the Studio Leadership team will consist of a Studio General Manager, Art Director, Director of Game Design, and Director of Game Development.

"This expansion really makes sense for us," according to Kevin Morse, Director of Market Development. " Wilmington is growing as fast as we are, and we know that having an independent game studio there will allow us to continue to attract top-notch talent." He added, "We have every confidence that Wilmington and New Hanover County will continue the great job they have been doing!"

"These positions are posted at GroverGaming.com/careers, and we are hiring now," said Gerren Brown, Director of Human Resources for Grover Gaming.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, The Commonwealth of Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, and The Commonwealth of Virginia.

Inc. magazine recently recognized Grover Gaming as 194 th in its list of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in America.

