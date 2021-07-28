Grove Technologies Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers On Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Technologies has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings.

The NextGen 101 list, honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security, and unified communications, among others.

Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today. This year's NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Grove Technologies to the 2021 NextGen 101.

"Being nominated and then winning a spot in the coveted top 10 is amazing. We started in 2014 with a simple premise, provide efficient and meaningful IT solutions to small companies, and build relationships that last."

Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort.

"The NextGen 101 represents those organizations and leaders ushering in a new wave of growth for the technology industry. The customer experience is at the very heart of their businesses and thinking and they approach partnering in a unique way," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.

"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most-watched of all organizations in the channel today."

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drives Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies, and educational offerings.

Background

The 2021 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

Media Contact Jon BrownCEO, Founder jon@grovetech.co

Related Images

grove-technologies-ranked-among.png Grove Technologies Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 Grove Technologies Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grove-technologies-ranked-among-elite-managed-service-providers-on-channel-futures-2021-nextgen-101-list-301343235.html

SOURCE Grove Technologies