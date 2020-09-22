Groupware Technology Achieves Cisco Customer Experience Specialization

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved Cisco's Customer Experience Specialization. By attaining this specialization, Groupware has demonstrated that it has the deep technical expertise and qualifications to support its customers across the full lifecycle of their Cisco solutions and drive successful business outcomes.

Customer success is more important than ever with the growing popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS). Organizations are increasingly moving to SaaS and recurring offer models to enable their digital transformation, due to their ease of adoption and affordability. Gartner estimates that SaaS solutions will generate revenue close to $105 billion in 2020, an increase of $20 billion from 2019. Without the large up-front investment that traditional hardware-led solutions require, organizations can accelerate innovation, reduce risk and achieve business outcomes faster with SaaS models.

With the Customer Experience Specialization, Groupware is uniquely positioned to guide customers on their lifecycle journey with end-to-end solutions from initial setup to post-sales support, adoption, expansion and long-term managed services.

The Customer Experience Specialization also positions Groupware to launch its planned groupCONNECT Customer Experience service in the coming months. The service will provide next-gen level customer success services at all stages of the technology lifecycle, with the Customer Experience team focused on engaging closely with customers to help manage their increasing assets and ensure they get the full value of their investment.

"Customer needs are changing. The Customer Experience Specialization demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence in customer service and adapting to their evolving technology demands," noted Groupware CEO Mike Thompson. "We are pleased to have this elite specialization distinction that strengthens our capabilities in delivering lifecycle solutions that help accelerate our customers' success."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR Contact:

Shirley Ng, sng@groupwaretech.com ; 408-915-2446

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groupware-technology-achieves-cisco-customer-experience-specialization-301135886.html

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.