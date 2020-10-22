Groupon To Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 5, 2020

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, November 6, 2020,...

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) - Get Report announced today that it intends to release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with the other published materials.

