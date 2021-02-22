Groupon To Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results On February 25, 2021

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 26,...

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) - Get Report announced today that it intends to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

