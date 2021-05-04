Groupon, which is currently running a four-week So #@$%ing Ready campaign aimed at connecting local merchants with consumers looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, today unveiled a new user experience designed to bring the company's new inventory...

Groupon, which is currently running a four-week So #@$%ing Readycampaign aimed at connecting local merchants with consumers looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, today unveiled a new user experience designed to bring the company's new inventory offerings to the forefront, drive more engagement and encourage repeat [customer] purchases. The reimagined UX follows Groupon's successful launch of a growth strategy to expand and improve inventory and includes personalized recommendations, streamlined search and buy-it-again features. The goal of these changes is to expand how consumers view Groupon - from an inspiration-only, needs-based marketplace to the ultimate destination for local experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005946/en/

Groupon's reimagined UX delivers a more intuitive, engaging experience to amplify new inventory offerings, drive customer engagement and encourage repeat purchases. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the new user experience, Groupon aims to fundamentally improve the customer journey offering:

A Modern, Personalized Experience - Redesigned homepage with more modern and personalized features, making it easier and more engaging for customers to search, browse and discover relevant experiences

- Redesigned homepage with more modern and personalized features, making it easier and more engaging for customers to search, browse and discover relevant experiences Improved Search and Ranking - Suggestions tailored directly towards customer intent and location, delivering more relevant search results

- Suggestions tailored directly towards customer intent and location, delivering more relevant search results Buy-it-again Features- New functionality that makes it easier for customers to repeat purchase, including building awareness of new, restriction-free Deals as well as new Offers inventory

"Our customers told us they wanted a more curated, relevant experience, and these changes make it easier for them to find exactly what they're looking for when they come to Groupon--while continuing to inspire them to try something new," said John Higginson, Chief Technology Officer at Groupon. "These are some of the most visible changes we've ever made, and we're excited about our potential to drive customer purchase frequency higher and attract new consumers to the Groupon platform. We expect our reimagined user experience to benefit both our customers and merchants."

The reimagined Groupon user experience is currently live for select users on mobile app and mobile web in the United States and Canada, and will be rolled out to the remainder of Groupon's users in these two countries throughout the second quarter. An international rollout of the reimagined UX is planned for after the United States and Canada rollout is completed.

To download the award-winning Groupon mobile app, please visit https://www.groupon.com/mobile.

About Groupon:

Groupon (GRPN) - Get Report is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005946/en/