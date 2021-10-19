Groupe Quint Rebrands As Brasswater

MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the past six years the Groupe Quint, founded by Ian Quint, has become a driving force in the Quebec commercial real estate market with a portfolio of over 10 million sq.

MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the past six years the Groupe Quint, founded by Ian Quint, has become a driving force in the Quebec commercial real estate market with a portfolio of over 10 million sq. ft. of industrial, office, and retail properties.

We have evolved from a one-man show into a company of 60 dedicated employees and continue to grow by the day. Our talented and hard-working team has driven our expansion as leaders in both acquisitions and development across several North American markets.

Our employees have successfully planned and delivered our projects to the highest standards in the industry. We want to honor our staff by giving them a new corporate identity which reflects the level of success and professionalism to which they have elevated the company. In addition to a new brand, Brasswater will be executing a new corporate mission while continuing to pursue our expansion plan across Canada and the United States.

About Brasswater

Brasswater, owned by Ian Quint, manages a prolific portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties across Canada and the US. The company currently owns over 10,000,000 sq. ft. of properties and 11,000,000 sq. ft. of land for development. Since its inception in 2015, Brasswater has built a reputation as one of the most active buyers of commercial real estate in Quebec by acquiring on average over 2 million sq. ft. of buildings per year. Brasswater is vertically integrated, specializing in property acquisition, development, asset management, leasing, construction, and operations of buildings for industrial, office, and retail uses.

