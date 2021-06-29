Groupe Quint Acquires Another Building In St Laurent

WESTMOUNT, QC, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Quint, one of the most active private real estate firms in Canada, is announcing its latest acquisition in Montreal, an industrial building known as Place Lebeau.

WESTMOUNT, QC, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Quint, one of the most active private real estate firms in Canada, is announcing its latest acquisition in Montreal, an industrial building known as Place Lebeau. The property consists of a 155,000 sq. ft. industrial building located in St Laurent, one of the most in-demand industrial markets in the region.

This transaction represents Groupe Quint's 11th acquisition of 2021, further confirming its rapid growth. In the past 6 months, the Montreal-based company has acquired over 1,380,000 sq. ft. of industrial, commercial and office properties, and is on track to acquire several other properties in the near-term, both in Canada and in the US, where it is proceeding with an aggressive expansion.

"This latest acquisition in Montreal is in line with our strategy of acquiring well-located industrial properties with strong future potential, as shown by several of our recent investments. We plan to capitalize on the location, at the intersection of two of the main highways in Montreal, where there is tremendous demand from tenants who need to be as close as possible to their customers." said Simon Yeramian, Vice President of Investments at Groupe Quint. "This industrial park is irreplaceable, and no new construction can compete with it in terms of accessibility."

The newly acquired property is centrally located at 491-571 Lebeau, within minutes from highways 15 and 40, providing quick and convenient access to the entire Montreal region, perfectly suited for last mile distribution. The property, built in 1974 and sitting on 269,000 sq. ft. of land, offers tenants 18' clear warehouse spaces as well as office spaces.

