Groupe Petra And MACH Close A Second Major Acquisition This Year With The 600 De Maisonneuve West

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Petra and MACH are pleased to announce the acquisition of 600 De Maisonneuve West - KPMG Tower, a rich building for Montreal's heritage.

The acquisition of 600 De Maisonneuve West - KPMG Tower reaffirms our strong confidence in the market for major office buildings in the heart of downtown Montreal," said Patrice Bourbonnais, President and Chief Operating Officer of Groupe Petra and Vincent Chiara, President of MACH. The addition of this building, which also includes a commercial component - Les Promenades Cathédrale - linked to the Montreal underground and soon to be connected to the REM through the McGill station, is a great source of pride. The rich heritage represented by this building, which incorporates Christ Church Cathedral, built in the 19th century, is a valuable cultural legacy.

600 De Maisonneuve West was designed by the architectural firm of Menkès Shooner Dagenais Létourneux and erected in 1987. Certified Boma Best Gold, the tower stands out for its unique postmodern architecture, its reinforced concrete, aluminum and glass structure and its curtain wall system that offers occupants an exceptional view and maximum light.

This address, in addition to featuring KPMG among its tenants, is home to several prestigious business offices and head offices. Tenants and occupants benefit from a high-quality environment that inspires professional success, in addition to having access to a wide range of services that combine performance and pleasure.

About Groupe Petra

Groupe Petra owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of office and mixed-use properties on the island of Montreal. Its portfolio consists of over 10.4 million square feet of leasable space in more than 50 properties located in the Greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Greater Toronto Area.

About MACH

MACH is one of Canada's leading real estate companies. Its portfolio includes more than 180 buildings, representing nearly 30 million square feet, and 15 million square feet of projects under development, some of which, such as the Quartier des lumières, are international in scope. Since its founding in 2000, MACH has been investing in communities and managing its properties in a responsible, long-term manner. Its integrated approach includes property development, management, real estate services and construction. MACH has won numerous national and international awards for its innovation in sustainability and the quality of its construction projects.

