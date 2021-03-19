Group14 Technologies Accelerates Expansion To International Battery Markets With New Offices In Japan And Korea

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, announced the company's international expansion with new offices in Yokohama, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. With the vast array of major consumer electronics and electric mobility players in APAC, the international expansion positions Group14 as a key global supplier to meet increasing customer demand for high-performing lithium-silicon battery materials.

"With Asia's dominance of the EV battery market, the decision to expand our presence internationally was an easy one for the team," said Grant Ray, Vice President of Marketing at Group14 Technologies. "This move allows us to strengthen the relationship with our existing APAC customers and acquire new customers in the largest and fastest growing markets for consumer electronics and EVs."

A leading provider of anode battery materials, Group14's breakthrough lithium-silicon technology, SCC55 ™, promises to deliver dramatically more energy density per volume to meet the increasing global demand for high-performing lithium-ion-based storage. The company is rapidly expanding, adding nearly 20 team members in the last three months, and is expected to grow the team further as the company ramps up production this year.

Group14 has several footprints in Asia; South Korea's SK materials led the company's Series B while earlier financing was led by global manufacturing leaders including Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), the world's largest producer of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics headquartered in China, and Showa Denko, the largest producer of graphite, headquartered in Japan.

"Higher-performing battery performance is the key to unlocking the electrification of everything from motorcycles to lightweight trucks," said Rick Luebbe, CEO of Group14 Technologies. "Once we enable cost-parity with internal combustion engines globally, we will see rapid acceleration of electric vehicle adoption in the years to come."

About Group14 TechnologiesFounded in 2015 to enable the coming electrification of everything, Group14's battery materials breakthrough brings new levels of energy performance to lithium-ion-powered devices and vehicles. Recognized by the Department of Energy for its novel, drop-in ready nanomaterials and reliable industrial-scale process, Group14 serves the global transition to an all-electric future with performance for any use case. Company investors include ATL, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko and SK materials. Visit us at www.group14.technology .

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group14-technologies-accelerates-expansion-to-international-battery-markets-with-new-offices-in-japan-and-korea-301250792.html

