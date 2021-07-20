Group Ten Metals To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 29th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on battery metals and platinum group elements in the Stillwater District of Montana, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 29 th.

DATE: July 29th TIME: 2:00 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Large land package adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA

Initial 43-101 resource estimate expected Summer 2021 based on drilling to date

10,000 meter 2021 drill campaign underway with results to be included in subsequent updated resource estimate

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset, the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA, is being advanced toward an inaugural 43-101 resource estimate. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-ten-metals-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-29th-301336361.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com