Group Of CytoDyn Stockholders Shares Strategic Plan To Obtain Cancer Therapy Approval For Leronlimab

A group of long-time stockholders (the "Nominating Stockholders" or the "Group") of CytoDyn Inc. ("CYDY or the "Company") (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company's Board of Directors today announced its comprehensive strategic plan to obtain cancer therapy approval for Leronlimab. If implemented, the Group believes this plan would begin to generate much-needed revenue for CYDY and position the Company to earn FDA approval for the drug, while enhancing the value of all stockholders' shares.

The Group's strategy is designed to overcome current CYDY management's failures to implement a coherent, effective plan to generate revenue and obtain FDA approval for Leronlimab. While the Group has tried to discuss the enormous potential of its oncological strategy to reinvigorate CYDY with the Board and management team, they have refused to meaningfully engage every step of the way. Instead, incumbent Company leadership has decided to focus on entrenching themselves and clinging to their outsized compensation packages at the expense of shareholders.

The Group's approach to cancer therapy will be scientifically valid and extremely efficient and will be critical to unleashing the potential value of Leronlimab and the investments of all stockholders. The full plan can be found here, and highlights are as follows:

Utilize real data based on precision medicine determination of Leronlimab binding cancers;

Apply both combination therapy with complementary immune-oncology blockbuster drugs and adjuvant monotherapy in CCR5+ tumors;

Prioritize cancer targets based on CCR5 expression; and

Partner with leading oncology companies that lack a CCR5 asset like Leronlimab.

Dr. Bruce Patterson, one of the Group's five nominees and a renowned virologist, pathologist, and cancer technology pioneer, stated: "We are excited to present our plan on how to maximize the value of Leronlimab and save the lives of countless cancer patients. We believe we have put in place a strategy that is not only executable but also best positions CYDY for future success and will repair the Company's standing among the medical, regulatory, and investment communities. In order to protect the value of your investment in CYDY, we strongly you recommend you for our highly qualified director nominees on the WHITE proxy card today."

Dr. Patterson added, "Immuno-oncology (IO) has revolutionized oncological therapy for many cancers and makes up one of the largest cancer drug market segments. However, CYDY's Board and management have utterly failed to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity and have not publicly presented any strategic plan on how they might make Leronlimab a reality. On the other hand, our cancer program will combine the value that Leronlimab has as a potential adjuvant therapy following treatment with the urgent opportunities that exist in IO and in doing so, will create enormous value for CYDY and its stockholders. This carefully designed plan is critical to the Company's success, and we are excited by the prospect of finally being able to implement it."

The full text of the Group's cancer therapy approval plan can be accessed at: www.advancingll.com/cancerplan

All CYDY shareholders are reminded that your vote is essential to charting a course towards lasting value creation and holding the current Board and management team accountable for the immense value destruction they have overseen throughout their tenure. Help us enable CYDY to achieve its incredible potential by voting the WHITE proxy card to elect the Group's five independent director nominees today.

