Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

HOUSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Report, an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that its second quarter 2021 earnings results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer, and the company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1auto.com. Click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003International: 1-412-317-6061Conference ID: 3896520

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 5, 2021 by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529International: 1-412-317-0088Replay ID: 10158175

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Group 1 owns and operates 188 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 32 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Investors please visit group1corp.com, group1auto.com, group1collision.com, acceleride.com, facebook.com/group1auto, and twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

