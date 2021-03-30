GroundTruth Acquires Self-Serve Local Ad Platform Addy

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced today that it has acquired Addy , a leading online local advertising store. The acquisition will combine Addy's self-serve advertising technology and UI with GroundTruth's location-based ad capabilities to offer small businesses seamless access to marketing solutions that drive important business outcomes such as visits to their locations.

According to industry forecasts , local advertising in the US is projected to grow 2.5% year-over-year, rising to $137.5 billion nationally. Despite the steady projected growth, many small businesses still face challenges accessing, navigating, and activating the same data-driven advertising solutions used by leading national brands.

"We've been very successful at creating a customer experience focused on driving business performance and results for national brands and agencies," said Steve McCarthy, CEO of GroundTruth. "The feedback we have received from our small business customers is that they need a more simplified process for ad buying on our platform. Acquiring Addy gives us the technology assets we need to deliver on our core commitment to provide a superior experience to all our customers, including local business owners."

Thousands of large to mid-size brands, resellers and marketing agencies use GroundTruth's Ads Manager platform to plan and activate their campaign strategies. Through Addy's intuitive online step-by-step ad planning and buying process, small businesses will be able to overlay GroundTruth's consumer offline behavioral intelligence and audience data with their advertising campaigns. GroundTruth's scale, precision and omnichannel capabilities give local business owners the ability to build and activate marketing campaigns that reach a larger, more targeted group of customers with no barriers such as minimum buy or impression requirement.

"From the start our mission at Addy has been to make the advertising process easier, more intuitive and even enjoyable for small marketers," said Ben Bilbrough, CEO of Addy. "We are excited about joining the GroundTruth team and starting the next chapter in that journey. Together we will be able to provide local businesses with advertising options and marketing tools that empower them to grow their business however they like."

As a local business's operations and shopping experiences evolve, GroundTruth offers trusted marketing services, solutions and insights that grow with their business. GroundTruth works with leading retailers, CPG brands, restaurants and other major industries to help drive effective marketing strategies.

About AddyAddy offers a complete mix of local advertising options, including print, out-of-home, television, direct mail, and creative services. Local marketers buy and place their ads within an intuitive, familiar eCommerce environment on their computer, tablet, or smartphone. With just a few clicks, they are able to identify and activate media opportunities in their local markets.

Founded as Adverator in 2016, the company adopted its nickname Addy as its brand name in 2019.

About GroundTruthGroundTruth is the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company. Sitting at the convergence of offline and online data, GroundTruth delivers a unique data set called "visitation data," which allows brands, agencies, SMBs, and non-profits to drive high-performing business outcomes (ROI). GroundTruth activates this data through a suite of performance products and services via their self-serve advertising platform, through managed services, or tailored partnerships. GroundTruth has built proprietary cleansing processes that combine their Blueprint's contextual mapping technology, owned & operated properties, along with 3rd party mobile location data, together yielding over 30 Billion visits annually. Learn more at www.groundtruth.com

