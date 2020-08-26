Groundbreaking Research Focused On The Impact Of Racism On African American Intimate Relationships Wins Prestigious Award

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 26, 2020, the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT) Research & Education Foundation and the AAMFT Awards Committee named Marjorie Nightingale, JD, LMFT, Christiana Ibilola Awosan, Ph.D. & Katherine Stavrianopoulos, Ph.D. the recipients of the 2020 AAMFT Foundation Outstanding Research Publication Award. The award recognizes a published article, monograph, book chapter, or book representing an outstanding scholarly achievement in family therapy research. The award ceremony scheduled initially during the AAMFT 2020 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, was canceled due to the pandemic.

"I am excited to share that Marjorie Nightingale is the recipient of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy Research and Education Foundation - Outstanding Research Publication Award. For those of you outside of the profession, this is a national[ly] prestigious award historically bestowed to mid to senior-level scholars and researchers," says Dr. Stephanie Brooks, Senior Associate Dean for Health Professions & Faculty Affairs at Drexel University.

"Marjorie is the first Ph.D. student to receive this award! Additionally, Dr. Christiana Awosan, a graduate from our Ph.D. program, is the second author on the publication. Very proud of both of them.

"Congratulations again, Marjorie. This is the beginning, and your work is already impacting the profession!" says Dr. Brooks.

About Marjorie Nightingale: Marjorie is a licensed couple and sex therapist headquartered in Washington, D.C. In addition to her clinical work, she hosts a podcast, Cuff'd, blogs, and is an adjunct professor teaching graduate students entering the profession. Currently, Marjorie is teaching couples how to improve their communication skills during uncertain times. Click the link for more information. https://www.marjorienightingale.com/event-details/on-my-corner-effective-communication-for-todays-relationships

Media Contact:

Hazel M. Williams

Weinstein Williams & Assoc

hazel@weinsteinwilliams.com

