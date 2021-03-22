Groundbreaking New Research From Spherix Global Insights Leverages More Than 1,100 Patient Charts To Provide Insights On IgA Nephropathy, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, And Alport Syndrome

Spherix announces the release of three new research publications in its RealWorld Dynamix™ series, revealing patient types, treatment paradigms, and unmet needs within IgAN, FSGS, and Alport Syndrome

EXTON, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glomerular diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Alport Syndrome, among others, together amount to the third leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and account for approximately 10% of patients on dialysis. 1 Patients suffering from these progressive, and often idiopathic, diseases have few (if any) reliable and effective treatment options - posing significant challenges to treating nephrologists.

Spherix Global Insights has been keeping a pulse on the nephrology community since 2015, and as pharmaceutical companies have prioritized some of the rare glomerular diseases for product development, there has been a parallel dramatic shift in nephrologists' interest in these disorders. In fact, more than one-half of nephrologists selected glomerular diseases as their leading area of interest in nephrology in 2020, ranking it number one across more than ten different renal disorders.

To better understand referral patterns and exactly how patients present to nephrologists, along with patient types, current treatment paradigms, and unmet needs, Spherix commissioned several new primary research studies from December 2020 through late February 2021. This research, available through their RealWorld Dynamix™ service offerings, includes input from hundreds of physicians on their perceptions and experiences in treating IgAN, FSGS, and Alport Syndrome, and includes chart audits on 468 IgAN patients, 493 FSGS patients, and 151 Alport Syndrome patients.

The reports outline the challenges physicians face in determining how aggressively to treat patients and emphasize many of the frustrations they have with current treatment paradigms, particularly with the use of steroids. To help biopharmaceutical companies better understand physician enthusiasm with products in development and to scope potential future use of these agents, nephrologists were pulsed on familiarity with leading pipeline candidates, and then asked the likelihood of prescribing products for patients included in the audit.

This data allows for companies to dig further into patient types and potential market opportunities. Products evaluated include: bardoxolone methyl (Reata) and lademirsen (Sanofi-Genzyme) in Alport Syndrome; sparsentan (Travere), bleselumab (Astellas/Kyowa Kirin), VAR 200 (Zyversa) and VX-147 (Vertex) in FSGS; and Nefecon (Calliditas), iptacopan (Novartis), narsoplimab (Omeros), VIS649 (Otsuka and Visterra), atrasentan and BION-1301 (Chinook), and atacicept (Vera Therapeutics) in IgAN.

About RealWorld Dynamix™ RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the "why" behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

RealWorld Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (US), 468 patient charts from n=188 nephrologists

RealWorld Dynamix™: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (US), 493 FSGS patient charts from n=188 nephrologists

RealWorld Dynamix™: Alport Syndrome (US), 151 patient charts from n=102 nephrologists

About Spherix Global InsightsSpherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

