Groundbreaking Kicks Off Kalaeloa Master Plan Development

KALAELOA, Hawaii, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A first step in preparing Kalaeloa for future development took place today as Hunt Companies held a groundbreaking ceremony near Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Avenue and Boxer Road. The area is the future site of two upcoming catalytic projects—the recently announced state-of-the-art Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic and the building of nearly 400 new homes by local homebuilder, Gentry Homes.

"Today marks the culmination of years of work and affirms our commitment to Kalaeloa's history and our investment in its future," said Steve Colón, President, Hunt Development Group, Hawaiʻi. "After many community meetings and meaningful conversations, we are excited to continue the revitalization of this region that will be a place for local residents to live, work, and play."

Hunt is investing more than $40 million into infrastructure improvements in the Kalaeloa area ahead of development over the next couple of years. Upon completion, the 88,675 square-foot Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access ( ALOHA) project will be a multi-specialty VA clinic that will provide primary, mental health, x-ray, laboratory, diagnostic, pharmacy, and specialty care for the area's veterans.

Hunt is also working with Gentry Homes to develop a new community of nearly 400 homes in the area. The first of the multi-family attached units and 130 single-family detached homes are expected to be completed in 2023.

The first phase of construction will result in significant area road improvements. These improvements are planned to begin this summer and will continue over the next two years. Traffic will be impacted in and around Barbers Point Elementary School. Hunt Companies has been working with school officials, elected officials, and area residents to minimize impact and ensure safety and accessibility.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.Hunt has been active in Hawaiʻi for three decades and has long been recognized for its innovative renovation of underutilized military properties, as well as its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities that complement the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands.

Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe.

