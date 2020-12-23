Groove Botanicals, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With CannSol Distribution AG

MINNEAPOLIS, MN , Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Botanicals, Inc. ("Groove" or the "Company") (OTC: GRVE) today announced the entry into a licensing agreement with CannSol Distribution AG ("CannSol") for the exclusive United States distribution rights to CannSol's anti-viral Curcuma/Frankincense plant extract and two other unique products, Coenzym Q10 which plays an important role in cell aging and in the energy balance of the cells for adults over the age of 35 and Mono-Plant Extract Curcuma which has been used for treatment of type two (2) diabetes and to increase the metabolism of fat metabolism as well as for detoxification. CannSol Holding AG is a licensor of Swiss-made next generation natural plant extracts and food supplements that are both 100% water soluble and 100% vegan.

Josef Goop, Founder and CEO of CannSol Distribution AG and CannSol Holding AG, said, "CannSol is pleased to enter into this exclusive licensing agreement with Groove. We are excited by the prospect of selling our Curcuma plant extracts in the United States and believe this is an attractive opportunity to offer our next generation full spectrum water soluble plant extracts in such a large market that is open to new products, as we continue our worldwide sales growth."

Angelo Pidroni, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at CannSol Distribution AG and Managing Director of CannSol Science AG, commented, "Traditional dietary supplements usually have insufficient bioavailability. By bypassing these resorption barriers, our water-soluble extracts enter the body's bloodstream quickly and efficiently in just a few minutes. Using our proprietary technology, we achieve up to a 185-fold increase in the bioavailability of active herbal ingredients. In addition, our water-soluble supplements are made exclusively with herbal ingredients and contain no polysorbates or other health-hazardous substances. Our Curcuma plant extracts are produced in Switzerland under the highest quality standards, purely plant-based and vegan, 100% water-soluble and offer maximum bioavailability. CannSol's Curcuma products are made with pure full spectrum turmeric extract from Curcuma longa, commonly known as yellow ginger, which is highly regarded in traditional medicine and offers a very broad spectrum of activity. In recent years, scientific studies have shown Curcuma to have significant anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential."

Kent Rodriguez, President and CEO of Groove Botanicals, Inc., commented: "We are delighted to sign this exclusive licensing agreement with CannSol and look forward to commencing sales of their Curcuma/Frankincense Extract and the other unique plant extracts in the United States in 2021. Recent scientific studies have indicated that substances containing curcuminoids may have beneficial pharmacological holistic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-viral, and anti-tumor effects, as exhibited in some Covid-19 patients. Groove is excited to expand its product offerings and expects to continue seeking out and capitalizing on these new and exciting opportunities to grow our business and to continue improving and optimizing people's health and well-being by offering natural and effective consumer health products."

About Groove Botanicals, Inc.

Groove Botanicals, Inc., (OTC: GRVE) is a consumer health products company dedicated to improving people's health and well-being. We are dedicated to creating novel consumer products that optimize human health. Our products contain premium hemp and Curcuma plant-based extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and natural vegan water-soluble derivatives. They are crafted with care for daily health and wellness to boost the immune system, create balance within the body, and unlock the beneficial properties of our organic plant-based product-based extracts. We will assemble a portfolio of assets via royalty agreements, equity investments, licensing agreements, and our own proprietary innovative CBD skincare products.

About CannSol Distribution AG

CannSol Distribution AG's ("CannSol"), is incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein and has an affiliate in Germany. Their ultimate goal is to be able to offer its customers high-quality dietary supplements. The Company focuses on sustainable production, purity and naturalness. CannSol produces vital plant substances and vitamins with maximum bioavailability for its demanding customers. All the Company's raw materials are free of genetic engineering, purely natural and come from renowned producers who meet CannSol's criteria to ensure the highest quality. Each ingredient is tested by independent laboratories to ensure the highest purity and quality. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.cannsol.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company's website at www.groovebotanicals.com, or contact:

