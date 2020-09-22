GRO-WELL Completes Acquisition Of Pacific Topsoils Inc.

Move strengthens presence of GRO-WELL as a supplier of natural and organic lawn and garden products in the Western region of the United States

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Gro-Well Environmental Partners has announced the acquisition of Pacific Topsoils Inc., a premier supplier of landscape materials.

This move further strengthens Gro-Well Brands' ability to serve customers in the Western region of the United States .

ability to serve customers in the Western region of . Customers can expect a seamless transition, with the promise of expanded offerings and services in the future.

GRO-WELL Environmental Partners, the parent company of GRO-Well Brands, a leading producer and supplier of all natural and organic products for the lawn and garden industry, has announced the acquisition of Pacific Topsoils, Inc., which specializes in supplying soil, bark and other landscape construction materials in the Pacific Northwest.

With the acquisition of Pacific Topsoils, GRO-WELL is equipping its brands with more resources to serve customers throughout the Western United States. In addition, the move highlights an increased commitment to recycling and environmental sustainability through Pacific Topsoils' recycling initiatives.

"We've admired the work of Pacific Topsoils for quite some time, and we're proud to bring them into our family," said Tim Sellew, President of GRO-WELL. "We now have an offering throughout the West that is stronger than ever. Our customers and vendors can expect a smooth transition, with a lot of exciting initiatives as we continue to grow our product offerings and services."

The acquisition takes effect immediately.

For more information on GRO-WELL, visit their website at www.gro-well.com .

About GRO-WELL BrandsGRO-WELL Brands is the largest company in the Southwestern US specializing in the production and marketing of all natural and organic products. As the region's largest green, wood and food waste recycler, GRO-WELL uses its proprietary composting process to make a full complement of organic products from waste products that would otherwise end up in landfills. Operating from advanced production facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho and California, GRO-WELL owns some of the most recognizable brands in the all-natural and organic lawn and garden industry, including Garden Time, Nature's Way, OMNI, Organo and GRO-WELL Soils.

About GEF Capital PartnersGRO-WELL Brands is a portfolio company of GEF Capital Partners. GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that promote resource efficiency and that are building a more sustainable future. With operations in the United States, Brazil, and India, GEF Capital works with its investment and portfolio company partners to bring capital as well as strategic and operational expertise to businesses that promote the efficient use of scarce natural resources. By enabling clean energy, improving energy efficiency, reducing the amount of waste generated or water used, or building products using fewer or more efficient materials, GEF Capital seeks to invest capital in ways that deliver both private equity risk-adjusted returns and positive environmental outcomes. Visit https://gefcapital.com/capital-partners/ for additional information.

Media Contact

Scott CovelliEPIC Creative scovelli@epiccreative.com 262-338-3700 x264

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gro-well-completes-acquisition-of-pacific-topsoils-inc-301136131.html

SOURCE GEF Capital Partners