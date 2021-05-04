Grōv Technologies Receives Prestigious Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Award

VINEYARD, Utah, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grōv Technologies' Olympus Tower Farm was named Honorable Mention of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Award. The awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Named as an Honorable Mention in the Food Category, Grōv Technologies' Olympus Tower enters the market at a time when farmers are being asked to do more with less, amid droughts, changing climates and requirements to be more sustainable.

The helix-shaped Olympus Tower is designed with sustainability and economic viability in mind. Utilizing micro-sensors, big data and science-based growing protocols Olympus produces unmatched high-density nutrient (HDN) feed that has shown to benefit the animals and improve feed-to-yield efficiency. Taking up only 857 square feet of space, just one Olympus Tower can produce 6,000 pounds of sprouted wheat/barley grass per day using less than 5% of the water and replace over 35-50 acres used in traditional farming.

"The Western U.S. is in one of the most severe droughts in decades, and food security is a growing concern around the world," said Steve Lindsley, president of Grōv Technologies. "Grōv's vision is to give farmers the science and technology they need to address these issues and grow their businesses for generations to come. Our early studies have shown that our technology and the Tower Farm are having a positive impact on both the planet and the farmers' bottom-line."

In addition to Grov's indoor feed center at the Bateman Mosida Farms in Utah, the company recently announced sales agreements with the Hunter Ridge Dairy in Colorado and the River Ranch Dairy in California. These two new installations will be completed later this year.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

For more information about Grōv Technologies and its Olympus Tower Farm, please visit www.grovtech.com.

About the World Changing Ideas AwardsWorld Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Grōv Technologies, LLCGrōv Technologies is pioneering the next generation of agricultural technology and proprietary science to help meet the demands of global food security. The company is developing enterprise-scale, automated controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems to grow high-density nutrient animal feed, fresh produce and other crops using significantly less water and resources than traditional farming. These systems utilize patented low-heat LED technology, robotic seed-to-harvest systems and scientifically proven indoor growing protocols. Grōv is a wholly owned by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - Get Report, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

Grōv, Grōv HDN Superfeed and Olympus Tower Farm, are trademarks of Grōv Technologies.

