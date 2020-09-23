Grit Mktg Launches As Strategic Marketing Agency

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Mktg, a strategic marketing agency based in Atlanta, has announced its launch and is now servicing clients nationwide. Led by senior level marketing executive, Michael Vancza, the agency focuses on strategy, engagement, integrated marketing, experiential, and sponsorships with a heavy focus on analytics to drive outcomes. Through a strong network of partners, Grit Mktg is able to offer capabilities with senior level thinkers and vendors that are the best in the industry.

Setting the agency apart is its core value of understanding and collaboration with clients. By learning every facet of what drives businesses, Grit Mktg identifies the best way to tell a brand's story while increasing brand engagement with consumers or internally with employees for the best return on investment. Marketing plans can offer multiple tactics, and as a strategic marketing agency, Grit Mktg advises on ones that best reach and exceed their client's goals while maximizing the budget.

Additionally, Grit Mktg takes a holistic approach to engagement, knowing that to drive results companies need to focus both internally and externally. With capabilities large enough to organize and execute general marketing strategy and tactics, experiential marketing tours, brand activations, and events, to smaller objectives such as social campaigns or developing internal training videos for driving sales and product knowledge with employees, Grit Mktg tactics all stem from an overarching goal of increasing awareness, education, and revenue.

With over 16 years of strategic marketing agency experience, CEO Mike Vancza has worked with global clients in various capacities. His past position with 160over90 (formerly IMG LIVE), an Endeavor company, as a Senior Director, Client Service, he worked with clients such as AT&T / DIRECTV and Eurosport.

"I believe my drive to succeed and do the highest quality of work for my clients has always been what sets me apart from others and what today differentiates Grit Mktg from other agencies," said Vancza. "That was the inspiration for the agency's name - grit is a trait that not everyone has and is crucial to getting the job done with positive results, utilizing a whatever it takes mentality."

To learn more, visit www.gritmktg.com or email Michael Vancza at info@gritmktg.com. Follow Grit Mktg on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram at @gritmktg.

