Grigore Rosu Joins PlatON As Technical Advisor To Advance Its Computing System Capacity

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlatON, a global pioneer and leader in the field of privacy-preserving computation, is pleased to announce the appointment of prolific researcher and veteran entrepreneur in computing technology, Grigore Rosu, as...

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlatON, a global pioneer and leader in the field of privacy-preserving computation, is pleased to announce the appointment of prolific researcher and veteran entrepreneur in computing technology, Grigore Rosu, as technical advisor to further accelerate the upgrade of its overall computing capacity in terms of quality, performance and effectiveness.

Mr. Rosu is a renowned professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and also the founder and CEO of Runtime Verification. For decades, he has been at the frontier of the study of formal methods in computer science, software engineering and programming languages. He will bring his rich experience of computing and formal verification to provide strategic suggestions to reinforce the leadership position of PlatON in the field of privacy-preserving and multi-party computation capacity.

"I'm really glad to be joining PlatON as technical advisor," said Professor Rosu, "Runtime Verification has been following their achievements since the verification of their Giskard Consensus Protocol, and now I'm looking forward to working with the team to build a prosperous tech ecosystem."

Professor Rosu started his career as a research scientist in NASA Ames Research Center and later founded Runtime Verification Inc., a company recognized across the world aimed at using runtime verification techniques to perform security audits on virtual machines and smart contracts.

"We have been impressed by Professor Rosu's remarkable background and his team's ability to tackle complicated concurrent scenarios and edge cases. He will be a great help to PlatON in the area of protocol modeling and the formal verification of smart contracts," said James Qu, CTO of PlatON.

Data has emerged as the new essential factor influencing production, finance and trading. Witnessing strong demands for data sharing and collaborative computing, PlatON devoted itself to providing top-tier privacy-preserving computation services and open-source networking

The team welcomes Professor Rosu to his new role and looks forward to continued success in privacy-preserving computation services. In collaboration with experts with a solid background in academics and entrepreneurship, PlatON is beefing up to become the next generation trustless computing network.

For more information, please visit: https://www.platon.network/

About PlatON

PlatON is a Singapore-based public blockchain network, which strives to lead in privacy-preserving computation and become the next-generation infrastructure for the distributed economy. It is dedicated to developing a secure, scalable, and high-performance computing network with first-class privacy preservation features, built on its advanced computation architecture and cryptography algorithms, including verifiable computation (VC), secure multi-party computation (MPC), zero-knowledge proof (ZKP), and homomorphic encryption. PlatON aims to become the open-source public infrastructure for AI and distributed applications for developers, data providers and institutions and individuals with privacy-sensitive computing demands around the world.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grigore-rosu-joins-platon-as-technical-advisor-to-advance-its-computing-system-capacity-301263996.html

SOURCE PlatON