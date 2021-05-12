CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Pays, the leading platform for agile advertising, is thrilled to welcome Griffin Caprio as their first Chief Product Officer. While overseeing both product and engineering, Caprio is charged with realizing the vision of Popular Pays' platform and delivering the modern advertising solution for marketers.

Griffin Caprio Joins Popular Pays as Chief Product Officer

Griffin is an experienced executive with over twelve years leading engineering and product teams as the chief product and technology officer. He has led some of Chicago's most notable companies through growth milestones including Enova Financial, where he managed a technology team of over 180 people, and Dose, formerly Spartz Media. In addition to scaling early to mid-stage organizations, Griffin is a 3x entrepreneur and co-founded groups in Chicago, totalling thousands of members. He most recently founded Dante32, a startup in the podcasting and content marketing space, where they tripled revenue in 2020 despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"I'm beyond excited to join Popular Pays," says Griffin. "Through a unique mix of SaaS based products and world-class services, Popular Pays is primed to take hold of all of the momentum around the changing advertising and marketing landscape."

The addition of Griffin to the Popular Pays executive team is a foundational step for the company's 2021 growth plans. They plan to double their SaaS business in the coming year, capitalizing on the operational flexibility and adaptability a platform approach offers marketers in an ever-changing advertising landscape.

"If you operate in the Chicago startup world long enough, you'll continually hear Griffin's name as one of the top product and technology leaders around," says Popular Pays Co-Founder and CEO, Corbett Drummey. "We've known Griffin for a while, and we're extremely excited to finally be able to work with him. The timing is perfect considering the growth trajectory Pop Pays is on, and we're looking forward to tapping Griffin's A+ technical leadership and his ability to recruit a world-class team as we continue to expand. His strong strategic and business skill set will be a huge asset for the team as our product enters new areas of growth and scale."

About Popular PaysThe Popular Pays platform enables an agile approach to advertising. They use a network of 80,000 creators to produce content on any channel, a powerful platform to streamline and scale your work, and a team of creative strategists and client service professionals to guide any strategy. Pop Pays makes your team faster, more flexible and more efficient to better deliver on a brand's goals. Brands can easily activate influencers for brand awareness, seamlessly scale content to populate brand channels, and quickly test new platforms to supercharge growth. Popular Pays is a verified Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest Marketing Partner and Y Combinator alumnus. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister hubs in New York City and Los Angeles.

