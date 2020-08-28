GridLiance Recognized As One Of The Middle Market 50 Fastest-Growing Midsize Companies In North Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Business Journal recently announced that GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility holding company, has been named to the sixth annual Middle Market 50 list. GridLiance was among 23 new companies on the list, which recognizes private and public companies based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the highest growth percentage from 2017 to 2019 and annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion.

This is the first time GridLiance has been included on the Middle Market 50 list. From 2017 to 2019, GridLiance closed on several acquisitions and expanded its footprint beyond Oklahoma to include Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Nevada. The company owns and operates hundreds of miles of transmission lines and related substation infrastructure with operations in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regions.

"This recognition reflects GridLiance's ability to aggressively pursue growth opportunities and our commitment to addressing the unique needs of electric cooperatives and municipal utilities," said GridLiance President and CEO Calvin Crowder. "I am proud of our dynamic team's success in executing our long-term strategic plan to invest in and improve the reliability of the electric grid."

The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project that ranks companies based on a formula that includes a revenue growth percentage over a three-year period as well as other factors. The 50 companies will be honored and their rankings revealed on Wednesday, September 9, during a virtual event.

About GridLianceGridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance collaborates with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the grid, invest in necessary electric infrastructure and implement strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency and reduce overall costs to customers. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (BX) - Get Report, a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridliance-recognized-as-one-of-the-middle-market-50-fastest-growing-midsize-companies-in-north-texas-301120445.html

SOURCE GridLiance