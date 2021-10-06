Gridiron Capital Recognized As A Top Founder-Friendly Investor

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors. Inc. recognizes investors with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. This marks the second time Inc. has recognized Gridiron in its list of Founder-Friendly Investors.

As a team of former entrepreneurs, investors, and business operators, Gridiron has created a culture and investment approach based on first-hand experience building and running businesses. Gridiron has a culture of integrity and respect and understands the importance of having alignment with founders and management.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Tom Burger, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Gridiron, commented, "We are honored by the 2021 Inc. recognition. As former founders, members of our own family businesses, and operating and senior executives, we understand how to be true, good, and successful partners. We value and respect the success and day-to-day specific experiences founders and management teams bring and understand the value that can be created when combined with the resources, capabilities, and broad experiences across businesses Gridiron brings."

Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital, added, "We believe that relationships matter and we begin with respect for everyone in an organization and understand that a company's people and culture are critical to success. We seek to partner with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are motivated by a passion to build and grow their companies by executing on a shared strategic vision."

Since its founding in 2005, Gridiron has invested in partnership with more than 120 growth-oriented companies, including 31 platform companies, many of which were founder-led at the time of Gridiron's investment. Gridiron has extensive investment experience within branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake. "Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Media.

The October 2021 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now, and will be on newsstands beginning October 5, 2021. See the complete list here.

About Gridiron Capital, LLCGridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

About Inc.The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For Additional Information:Gridiron Capital, LLC: Thomas A. Burger Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Partner tburger@gridironcapital.com

Gridiron Capital Media Contact: Jon Keehner / Julie Hamilton / Erik Carlson Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher212-355-4449

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridiron-capital-recognized-as-a-top-founder-friendly-investor-301393968.html

SOURCE Gridiron Capital, LLC