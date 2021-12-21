Grid Dynamics Named Google Cloud Expertise Partner Of The Month For November

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, has announced it has been recognized as the Google Cloud Expertise Partner of the Month for November 2021.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, has announced it has been recognized as the Google Cloud Expertise Partner of the Month for November 2021. Customers of Google Cloud can best serve their end customers by working with a Google Cloud Partner with proven, advanced expertise in Google Cloud and cloud-native technologies.

The Expertise Partner of the Month recognition is given to the Google Cloud partner achieving the highest number of expertise designations during a given month or overall. Grid Dynamics holds nearly a dozen expertise designations for Google Cloud across application development, cloud migration, infrastructure and data analytics specialization.

"We are incredibly proud of our expertise being recognized by Google Cloud," said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President, Strategic Business Development at Grid Dynamics. "Investing in our team is an investment in our business and ultimately in our clients' success. And this distinction affirms our commitment to helping our clients with customer experience, business optimization and accelerated growth."

Grid Dynamics' team of experts provides access to cloud-first solutions powered by Google Cloud — including customer experience, application modernization, data analytics, machine learning, business intelligence tools, and more. Explore the full range of offerings on our website.

Please visit our Google Cloud partner listing for case studies and more information on how Grid Dynamics leverages the power of Google Cloud to help companies grow.

About Grid DynamicsGrid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005122/en/