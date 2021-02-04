Grid Dynamics Launches A New AI-Centric Analytical Data Platform Solution In Partnership With Amazon Web Services

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has launched an advanced Analytical Data Platform solution in partnership with Amazon Web Services. The platform accelerates cloud migration of advanced analytics and AI applications and services. It enables companies to save time and reduce implementation costs in addition to lowering the risks associated with building advanced analytics capabilities from scratch. The Analytical Data Platform is publicly available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and is integrated with AWS Service Catalog for ease of enterprise adoption.

The platform follows microservices architecture patterns and is based on an AWS cloud-native and open source technology stack. Enterprises undergoing digital transformation can take advantage of the modular architecture and choose to provision an entire solution, or cherry pick capabilities to augment an existing cloud data lake with DataOps and MLOps capabilities.

The Analytical Data Platform reduces time to insights by allowing provisioning of an enterprise-grade data platform in a single day. Examples of AI applications that customers may choose to implement with the offering include, but are not limited to, customer intelligence, personalization, marketing, price optimization, promotion planning, demand prediction, churn prevention, and computer vision.

Max Martynov, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics, explained:"While data is widely acknowledged to be a powerful enterprise asset, many companies still struggle to turn data into insights. Often the reason is lack of infrastructure, tooling, processes, and skills. With years of experience in building advanced data analytics for Fortune-1000 companies, we created a solution that reduces the time and cost of building the foundational platform by 10x and helps get to business value with AI and ML faster."

For more information on Grid Dynamics' Analytical Data Platform, please refer to the articles Turn Data Into Insights Faster With Grid Dynamics Analytical Data Platform Accelerator on AWS Cloud and Deploy Analytical Data Platform on AWS in One Day.

If you are interested in a demo or would like to explore how the solution can help you, please contact Grid Dynamics directly.

