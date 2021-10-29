Grid Dynamics Earns Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced that it has earned Google Cloud Premier Partner Status. This gives Google Cloud customers access to a proven partner capable of leveraging the advanced capabilities and benefits of Google Cloud that help businesses thrive.

According to Google's website, Premier Partner tier is reserved for the top 3% of participating companies each calendar year - making it the most exclusive tier of the program.

Grid Dynamics' team of Google Cloud certified engineers, architects and data scientists are ready to design, build and transform workloads on Google Cloud leveraging Grid Dynamics' decades of experience in enabling security, scalability and cost-efficiency. As a Premier Partner, Grid Dynamics will be able to support customers across the full spectrum of Google Cloud offerings, provide in-depth technical expertise and deliver it with exceptional customer service.

"We consider our partnership with Google to be a key strategic element of the cutting edge technology solutions that we deliver to top enterprise customers worldwide. Premier Partner status lets us work on a new scale and bring more value to our customers through Google Cloud technologies," said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President, Strategic Business Development of Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics' team of experts provides access to cloud-first solutions powered by Google Cloud's platform—including data analytics, machine learning, modern platforms, BI tools, and more. Explore the full range of offerings on our website.

Please visit our Google Cloud partner listing for case studies and more information on how Grid Dynamics leverages the power of Google Cloud to help companies grow.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the advantages of being a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our success as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 5, 2021 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

