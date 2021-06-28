Greystar And White Point Close On Site Of Future High Rise In South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, in partnership with White Point, recently closed on 1714 South Boulevard in Charlotte's South End neighborhood. The parcel of land is the future site of a 24-story building with 324 apartment units and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

"South End has become one of the premier urban neighborhoods in the Southeast," Josh Glover, Senior Director of Development, said. "We've been watching the maturation of the South End neighborhood for several years, and with the boom in office construction, job growth and high-end food and beverage options, we feel that there is an unmet need for high-rise residential options in the neighborhood. "

The high-rise community will feature a variety of floorplans from microunits to three-bedrooms. The units will have high-end finishes including custom closets, elevated appliance and fixture packages, and custom details throughout the units. Additionally, the building will feature more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space so that residents can work, relax, exercise or enjoy the Charlotte skyline from the rooftop.

The building will feature EV charging and has a high walkability score with access to public transit. Greystar is focused on minimizing onsite waste and maximizing indoor environmental quality through use of smart thermostats, lighting control strategies and safer materials.

The neighborhood's past as a warehouse district will be at the forefront of the designer's vision with a masonry exterior and oversized windows that are a nod to the past while still offering a unique take on South End's future.

The planned high rise is adjacent to Dilworth Artisan Station, an adaptive re-use project by White Point. Greystar and White Point have worked closely on the development of the residential project and are working to ensure the residential project and Dilworth Artisan Station are integrated closely to create a truly unique place at the heart of South End.

"The pieces are falling into place to create the most desirable mixed-use development at the best block in South End. We are very excited to partner with Greystar to add a high-rise, luxury apartment component to this corner," says Jay Levell, co-founder of White Point.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with White Point on this transformational redevelopment project, and to work closely with them to bring new life to this key part of South End," said Glover.

Greystar is working on a number of other projects in Charlotte, including a project in Lower South End ("LoSo"), a large two-phase project in University City, and a project in Indian Trail.

White Point has over $800 million of mixed-use projects in planning or under development in Charlotte, Charleston, and Raleigh/ Research Triangle Park.

Construction on the building is scheduled to start in December 2021 with an opening date target of January 2024.

About Greystar Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 740,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $41.3 billion of assets under management, including over $19.2 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com .

About White PointWhite Point is a private real estate investment and development firm specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, mixed-use and multifamily properties throughout the southeastern U.S. White Point utilizes local market knowledge, an extensive network and entrepreneurial approach to pinpoint unique investment opportunities in leading 18-hour cities of this region. Since 2014, the team has developed and invested in over $750 million of real estate assets. For more information on White Point, visit www.whitepointpartners.com.

