Greyline Launches GCM Advisory, An Outsourced CFO, Accounting And Operations Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyline Partners, LLC (Greyline), a global leader in the governance, risk and compliance consulting space, announced the launch of GCM Advisory (GCM), an integrated new business vertical offering outsourced CFO, accounting and operational support for investment managers.

GCM's management team will be led by Partners Sean Wilke and JP Gonzalez, and industry veteran, Brian Lewis, who joined as a Director in January 2021 to oversee the firm's day-to-day operations. Lewis comes to GCM with a deep and diverse professional background in the accounting and operations field, having worked in an internal and outsourced capacity for both private equity and hedge funds.

"We are excited to expand our service offering to further accommodate the needs of buy-side managers," said Greyline Managing Partner Matthew Okolita. "We have absolute confidence in Sean and his team to deliver a solution that matches the high-touch, high-quality experience on which Greyline's consulting business is predicated."

"I welcome the opportunity to spearhead this new initiative and build on the foundation that we as an organization have created. It has always been and always will be our goal to be a full-service partner to our clients and innovate where accretive to our value proposition," added Wilke. "Compliance, finance, accounting and operations are inherently intertwined, so it makes complete sense for a manager to consolidate providers and eliminate the inefficiencies associated with the fragmented outsourced model."

In addition to Lewis, GCM has also made several other strategic hires in anticipation of its launch, which puts the total employee headcount above 50 across the organization. Greyline's corporate governance business, including its Cayman directorship, regulatory and anti-money laundering services, will also move over to GCM. Additional GCM products and services, including an offering focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, will be released in the coming months.

With offices across the U.S. and U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-owned and operated consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds, and traditional investment advisers, amongst others.

