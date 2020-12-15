Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Subsidiary BergaMet NA™ Announces Sales Agreement With Major Key Account, Xymogen®

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB : GRCK - name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), a company engaged in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, today announces its subsidiary B ergaMet NA has entered into an exclusive performance-driven agreement with Xymogen ® to purchase BergaMet's Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit ™.

This agreement has been three years in development and Xymogen is now selling and distributing its proprietary formulations of BergaCor™ and BergaCorPlus™ to their 20,000- plus medical doctor network.

"BergaCor™ and BergaCorPlus™ are a top product release of 2020," stated Xymogen's President Brian Blackburn. "The BergaMet NA Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ allows us to provide our Doctor Network with the highest quality and concentration of BPF (bergamot polyphenolic fraction) at 47%. Our natural BergaCor™ products are specifically formulated to combat cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. We anticipate BergaCor™ will be a core product for Xymogen for years to come."

"This partnership with Xymogen exemplifies Bergamet NA's strategic B2B goal of a continued growth strategy," said Duke Pitts, president of BergaMet NA. "We are very excited as this agreement provides significant revenue generation and distribution through Xymogen's national market footprint. Xymogen also sells our recently introduced CLINICAL IMMUNE™ and we anticipate introducing new products as they become available."

"This is a tremendous expansion for our Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit which we believe will be both catalytic to product awareness and brand while being highly accretive to our bottom line," added Pitts.

BergaCor™ and BergaCor Plus™ is currently being sold through www.xymogen.com, www.wholescripts.com and select doctors throughout the United States.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK - name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients ("UBN"), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company's websites:

www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com.

About BergaMet NABergaMet NA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grey Cloak Technologies (OTC: GRCK), is a provider of nutraceutical natural heart health supplements. Based in Nevada, BergaMet researches and develops proprietary, natural, plant-based formulations. BergaMet also provides sales and distribution of natural neuro products that feature superior health technologies based on clinical and doctor-supported evidence for maintaining a healthy immune system and improving the metabolic syndrome. Learn more at www.BergametNA.com.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results.

