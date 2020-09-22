Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Files For Name Change To Healthy Extracts Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTC: GRCK) (the "Company"), today announces it has filed a Schedule 14C to notify shareholders of a name change to Healthy Extracts Inc. as part of the Company's corporate strategy that aligns science-based, proprietary exclusive products and intellectual properties ("IP's"). The name change better reflects the Company's focus as it engages in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations, along with the sale and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products. The trading symbol will also change to an as-yet undetermined new symbol.

Part of the Growth Strategy

"We are excited to announce the filing of our name change from Grey Cloak Tech to Healthy Extracts Inc.," states CEO Duke Pitts. "This is one more step in building a strong recognizable brand that will soon be a household name. Healthy Extracts Inc. is well positioned to introduce our new and existing science based, clinically studied, unique and exclusive products to consumers."

Corporate Progress

Grey Cloak Tech, soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., employs a strategy that enables the Company to consistently refine and expand its line of offerings in the natural, nutraceutical health market through scientific research and development.

The Company's wholly owned BergaMet North America subsidiary, acquired in February 2019, imports, manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of products derived from the rare Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. BergaMet North America offers the only Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplement that is specifically formulated to naturally tackle underlying conditions such as cardiovascular health, blood sugar, internal inflammation and other metabolic conditions. The product is backed by 17 experimental studies and human trials. These and other BergaMet products can be found at www.BergametNA.com, as well as on Amazon, other online retailers and in doctor's offices throughout the United States.

In April 2020, GRCK acquired Ultimate Brain Nutrients ("UBN"), which recently introduced to market its proprietary F4T™ (Fuel4Thought) formulation for brain health. Healthy Extract's subsidiary, UBN, has filed a formal application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for a "Qualified Health Claim" approval recognizing the effect of the ketogenic brain booster, Fuel4Thought, on migraine headaches. This application is based on the preponderance of supporting scientific evidence that includes UBN's filing of five unique formulation patents - one has been issued and four are pending - that target brain activation, focus, headache and cognitive behavior. The subsidiary's broad KETONOMICS® trademark and formulation are founded on extensive medical and scientific research in the clinical domains of brain and physiological metabolism.

For the remainder of 2020, GRCK, which is soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., will continue to focus on the growth of sales and distribution, and on increasing value for Company stockholders. In addition, the Company is excited to introduce new products that are complementary to its business model and current portfolio of subsidiaries.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients ("UBN"), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company's websites: www.GreyCloakTech.com , www.BergametNA.com , www.UBNutrients.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility," and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

