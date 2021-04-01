Greg Goodman (Photo: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Report announced today that Southern Gospel personality Greg Goodman is returning to Singing News Radio to host the Top 20 Weekly Countdown. Goodman originated the program as the Singing News Top 10 during his tenure as program director of the network. Goodman along with Rodney Baucom developed the show into its current Top 20 format. Singing News Radio General Manager Kevin Anderson stated, "Greg Goodman is one of the most respected radio personalities in Southern Gospel. We are excited to have him return to the network to host the Top 20 Countdown."

When asked about his return to SNR to host the countdown, Goodman said, "I'm excited to be working with my friends at Singing News Radio again. I'm honored to have this opportunity to host the countdown." Goodman's first show will be Easter weekend.

The Singing News Top 20 Weekly Countdown is heard on more than 140 radio stations each week in the US and Canada. For more information on the Singing News Top 20 Weekly Countdown, contact Greg Roberson at: groberson@salemmusicnetwork.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

