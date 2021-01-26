Greenwood Reaches 500,000 Sign-ups, Announces Partnership And Donation To King Center And Drum Major Institute

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood, a modern digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, announced today it has surpassed 500,000 sign-ups for its virtual banking services in just 100 days.

Greenwood's Give Back Program

In addition, Greenwood announced a donation to the Drum Major Institute, an organization co-founded by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and dedicated to creating commonsense solutions to drive social progress for all American citizens. A contribution also will be presented to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, an organization founded by Mrs. Coretta Scott King as the official living memorial of the life, work and legacy of Dr. King. Its mission is to prepare global citizens to create a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world using his nonviolent teachings. The King Center will join other notable organizations as part of Greenwood's Give Back program, wherein customers round up their spending to the nearest dollar to donate to worthy causes.

"500,000 people signing up for Greenwood in the first 100 days is a testament to the need in the Black and Latino communities for financial empowerment," said Ryan Glover, Greenwood's chairman. "This mission of economic empowerment was a key teaching and cause of Martin Luther King, Jr. We are pleased to honor his legacy as we aim to continue this important work."

About Greenwood

Greenwood , a socially responsible banking platform, was founded by Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young; rapper and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render; and Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network and other companies. Greenwood features best-in-class online banking services and innovative ways of giving back to Black and Latino causes and businesses. Greenwood is partnering with Black-owned banks and other FDIC-insured banks to give customers the ability to spend and save securely. The name pays homage to the prosperous Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which included the " Black Wall Street" of the early 20th Century, an enduring symbol of the economic potential of community solidarity and empowerment.

Greenwood's initial products are savings and spending accounts with advanced features like Apple, Samsung, and Android Pay, virtual debit cards, peer-to-peer transfers, mobile check deposits, and free ATM usage in over 30,000 locations with no hidden fees. Greenwood also partners with the NAACP to support civil rights and UNCF to support minority education.

