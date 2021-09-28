Greenwich LifeSciences To Partner With Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure Houston

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announces its partnership with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® Houston event on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

As a Bronze level sponsor and partner, the Company will be managing a water station, supporting the event's race map, and participating in the race. Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs Jaye Thompson, PhD commented, "Greenwich is honored to be supporting the Race for the Cure. Stopping the negative impact of breast cancer requires not only the efforts of research but also requires education, screening, and support programs for patients and survivors such as those provided by the Komen organization. Our team is laced-up and ready to Race for the Cure!"

Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold the 3.1 mile race in downtown Houston. Funds raised will help save lives from breast cancer and will help support Komen's advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live. Race participants are encouraged to go to komen.org/houstonrace to sign up and begin fundraising by securing sponsorships through family, friends and co-workers.

CEO Snehal Patel added, "Our objective to prevent metastatic breast cancer recurrence naturally aligns very well with the Susan G. Komen foundation. While we are looking forward to participating in this local event in Houston, we also look forward to working with the national organization in the years to come to help improve the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors."

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. Komen advocates for patients, drives research breakthroughs, improves access to high-quality care, offers direct patient support and empowers people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.

Connect with Komen on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/ neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/ neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/ neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/ neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months ( p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

About GP2 Immunotherapy Immune Response

As previously reported, GP2 immunotherapy generated GP2-specific immune responses, leading to no metastatic breast cancer recurrence in the HER2/ neu 3+ population in the Phase IIb clinical trial, thus supporting GP2's mechanism of action. Statistically significant peak immunity was reached after 6 months of GP2 treatment, as measured in both the Dimer Binding Assay and the DTH skin test. HER2/ neu 3+ population immune response was similar to the HER2/ neu 1-2+ population immune response, suggesting the potential to treat the HER2/ neu 1-2+ population (including triple negative breast cancer) with GP2 immunotherapy in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) based products and other clinically active agents. The broad based immune response suggests the potential for GP2 to treat other HER2/ neu 1-3+ expressing cancers. For more information on GP2 immune response and clinical data, please visit the Company's clinical trial tab at https://greenwichlifesciences.com/clinical-trials/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

