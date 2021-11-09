Greenwich LifeSciences Provides Updated Corporate Presentation And Webcasts

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today...

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today provides investors with its updated corporate presentation and recent webcasts.

A webcast of the Company's updated corporate presentation with comments by CEO Snehal Patel is available in the investor section of the Company's website here.

Mr. Patel commented, "We are very excited to be presenting the combined analysis of our 5 year Phase IIb data from our recently published posters on one timeline, and we expect more upcoming publications. Integrated analysis of efficacy, immune response, and safety data has attracted the interest of large institutions, including large pharma, regional pharma, and biotech institutional investors, whom we are presenting to at investor and international partnering conferences. We have been discussing possible licensing of GP2, new investment banking partners, collaboration in our Phase III clinical trial, commercial manufacturing, expansion of our pipeline, expansion of our clinical trials in Europe, and initiation of additional GP2 Phase II/III trials."

Additional webcasts of Mr. Patel's participation on a Benzinga cancer panel and a TD Ameritrade interview can be viewed at the links below:

On September 30, 2021, Mr. Patel participated in a live panel discussion at the Benzinga Healthcare Small-Cap Conference entitled: Immuno-Oncology - Harnessing the Human Body's Power to Battle Cancer. A webcast of the entire panel discussion can be seen here with Mr. Patel speaking at the time points available at these links: 2:15, 18:03, and 34:00.

On July 20, 2021, Mr. Patel appeared as a featured guest in a live interview on TD Ameritrade Network's The Watch List with host Nicole Petallides. A webcast of the interview can be seen here.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/ neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/ neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/ neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/ neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months ( p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

About GP2 Immunotherapy Immune Response

As previously reported, GP2 immunotherapy generated GP2-specific immune responses, leading to no metastatic breast cancer recurrence in the HER2/ neu 3+ population in the Phase IIb clinical trial, thus supporting GP2's mechanism of action. Statistically significant peak immunity was reached after 6 months of GP2 treatment, as measured in both the Dimer Binding Assay and the DTH skin test. HER2/ neu 3+ population immune response was similar to the HER2/ neu 1-2+ population immune response, suggesting the potential to treat the HER2/ neu 1-2+ population (including triple negative breast cancer) with GP2 immunotherapy in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) based products and other clinically active agents. The broad based immune response suggests the potential for GP2 to treat other HER2/ neu 1-3+ expressing cancers. For more information on GP2 immune response and clinical data, please visit the Company's clinical trial tab at https://greenwichlifesciences.com/clinical-trials/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

