Greenwave Systems Selects Valid's ESIM And EReach Subscription Management Solution To Deliver Seamless Connectivity To Compatible Devices

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Systems, a leader in end-to-end, software-defined mobile network solutions, has chosen Valid, one of the leading players in the eSIM industry, to provide its eSIM and subscription management services to...

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Systems, a leader in end-to-end, software-defined mobile network solutions, has chosen Valid, one of the leading players in the eSIM industry, to provide its eSIM and subscription management services to their WAVELY connectivity solution. This enables their corporate and Enterprise customers to easily manage a fleet of employees smartphones.

Compliant with GSMA latest specifications, Valid's eReach subscription management services provides Greenwave Systems' corporate clients an interoperable and efficient solution to digitally onboard eSIM-enabled devices. Valid's eReach platform efficiently manages the creation, storage, personalization and download of profiles into compatible smartphones and companion devices.

According to Counterpoint Research, there will be more than 6 billion eSIM devices produced in the next five years. With that in mind, Greenwave Systems wanted to get ready to support large volumes of subscription download transactions while offering their customers consistent digital experience across their different devices.

Greenwave Systems has been focusing on delivering comprehensive connectivity solutions to Mobile Virtual Network Operators and other global players in the market. As such, Greenwave Systems is leveraging Valid's solution, to add profile switching on top of the already existing IMSI switching capabilities, which is used in the TravelSIM offer. "Our working relationship with Valid has started some years ago when we successfully implemented OTA and multi-IMSI solutions for roaming services in our SIM cards, so when we decided to enter the eSIM business, it seemed natural to partner with Valid once again." said Sune Spiegelhauer, Managing Director and Global Head of Business Development at Greenwave Systems. "Valid was able to fulfill our requirements and customize the service to our needs at record time".

"With thousands of people willing to remotely get connectivity plans directly from their devices, Greenwave Systems is now able to offer a full digital and frictionless user experience, thanks to the eSIM subscription management services," said Pierre Lassus, Global Director of Software and Services at Valid. "This partnership is part of Valid eSIM strategy, which targets at supporting the business development of connectivity providers and OEMs during their eSIM ramp-up process, while providing fully interoperable and future-proof services."

About Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems is a global connectivity provider with main offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Irvine, California, USA. Greenwave Systems has a strong history in IoT, with deployments of millions of IoT gateways and devices. Greenwave Systems' WAVELY solution is a software-defined NaaS connectivity platform that allows customers to become virtual network operators. For further information, see greenwavesystems.com and wavely.io.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 - ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 6,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenwave-systems-selects-valids-esim-and-ereach-subscription-management-solution-to-deliver-seamless-connectivity-to-compatible-devices-301407009.html

SOURCE Valid