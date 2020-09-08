GreenVision Acquisition Corp. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement In Connection With Proposed Merger With Accountable Healthcare America, Inc.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), announced today that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its proposed merger with privately-held Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). AHA owns and manages Medicare-focused, risk-bearing provider networks using a combination of a patent-pending proprietary cloud-based data analytics platform and advanced medical management processes. AHA specializes in providing care for Medicare patients with multiple chronic conditions, resulting in improved quality of care, reduced healthcare expenditures and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Stockholders are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement and, when available, definitive proxy statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of stockholders because these statements will contain important information. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed merger. GreenVision's stockholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement (once available) as well as other documents filed with the SEC by GreenVision, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: GreenVision Acquisition Corp., One Penn Plaza, 36 th Floor, New York, New York 10019.

About Accountable Healthcare America, Inc.

AHA is a technology-enabled population health management company. For more information, please visit www.ahahealthcare.net. Information on our website does not comprise a part of this press release.

