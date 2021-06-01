Greenville Technical College Chooses Ancora Corporate Training For CDL Training Program

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenville Technical College, a five-campus system serving nearly 25,000 students, has selected Ancora Corporate Training to manage its Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program.

Greenville Tech originally offered an in-house CDL class as a credit course, but the length of the program, administrative burden, and the expense associated with maintaining the vehicles prompted the college to migrate to a vendor model, one that has been successfully launched at other community colleges. Many career institutions have realized that outsourcing a CDL program to a trusted vendor enables the college to significantly reduce costs while still offering students an entry point to a lucrative career.

There is a nationwide shortage of CDL drivers, and companies that operate fleets of vehicles are scrambling to fill these positions. In the state of South Carolina alone, there are more than 1,600 job openings for full-time, entry-level drivers, with an average starting salary of $61,000. Recognizing the significant opportunity this shortage presents for its students, Greenville Tech's Economic Development & Corporate Training Division chose Ancora at the beginning of 2021, citing Ancora's depth of experience, quality of program, and existing presence in the state as some of the key reasons for their decision.

"This is a huge opportunity for our students and the residents of Greenville," said Jennifer Moorefield, the Associate Vice President of Economic Development and Corporate Training at Greenville Tech. "In just four weeks, a student can launch a career that both pays well and is in demand. Throughout the program launch process, Ancora has been responsive, organized, and displayed the professionalism we expect for the benefit of our students."

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a dominant player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

ABOUT GREENVILLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Established in 1962, the college's mission is to transform students' lives and help the community thrive by providing a world-class, affordable education. With more than 100 curriculum program choices along with short-term training for career and personal development, Greenville Technical College gives employers a ready supply of skilled workers and provides students with an education that will help them succeed.

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

